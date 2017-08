In a rather clever episode of Simon’s Cat, the mischievous feline very capably demonstrated the unique yoga poses that come naturally to most cats. These moves included “Downward Cat”, the “Lazy Butterfly”, the “Flying Pidgeon”, the “Half Lord of Fishes” and the “Full Lord of Fishes”

Watch Simon’s Cat unlock all of his chakras in a series of challenging and hilarious yoga poses. Unlock your inner yogi with this BRAND NEW vinyasa flow : ULTIMATE CAT YOGA.