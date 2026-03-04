Simon’s Cat Finds Creative Ways to Wreak Havoc on His Human’s Computers

The eternally hungry Simon’s Cat found a number of ways to wreak havoc with his human’s laptop computer when Simon had to leave the room during a conference call.

If you’ve ever tried to work with a cat in the room, this one’s for you. Working from home isn’t so peaceful with this keyboard warrior around!

The curious feline was so fascinated with the sound of the voice coming through the speakers that he enlarged the picture, tapped at the caller’s eyes, played with the keyboard, and meowed repeatedly before snapping the laptop in two. Later in the day, Simon’s Cat found Simon working on his desktop and decided that he preferred to be the center of attention rather than that silly screen.