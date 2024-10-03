A Heartwarming Compilation of Wild Animal Rescues in Memory of British Conservationist Simon Cowell

In memory of British conservationist and Wildlife Aid UK founder Simon Cowell, who passed away June 2024 due to an aggressive form of cancer, the Dodo compiled several heartwarming clips of Cowell rescuing wild animals from a variety of unusual circumstances in his distinct politely compassionate manner.

In memory of Simon’s amazing legacy, we’re looking back at three of our favorite Wildlife Aid rescues.

Cowell, who was also longtime presenter of the Animal Planet series Wildlife SOS, started “Simon’s Last Wish” when he was diagnosed to serve as an ongoing fundraiser for his beloved wild animal rescue.

When news of Simon’s diagnosis broke, in 2022, we launched ‘Simon’s Last Wish’ appeal, which, thanks to the kind generosity of our supporters, raised over £600,000 towards a new Wildlife Aid Centre. This centre was Simon’s dream, his ambition and his focused mission to build a better world for wildlife. The new Wildlife Aid Centre will allow WAF to care for more animals, and to teach, demonstrate, and inspire the next generation to conserve, and to live alongside, our wildlife.

More Animal Rescues by Simon Cowell and His Team