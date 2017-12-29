Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Proud Silverback Gorilla Stands in the Middle of the Road to Block Traffic So His Family Can Safely Cross

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

https://youtu.be/VF5S0uGG6tg

Photographers for the BBC Earth program Gorilla Family and Me captured heartwarming footage of a proud and protective silverback gorilla who stood like a statue in the middle of the road in order to block any oncoming traffic that would impede the safe crossing of his big family. The silverback didn’t move until every last family member was on the other side.

Silverback Moving

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy