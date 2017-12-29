Proud Silverback Gorilla Stands in the Middle of the Road to Block Traffic So His Family Can Safely Cross

Photographers for the BBC Earth program Gorilla Family and Me captured heartwarming footage of a proud and protective silverback gorilla who stood like a statue in the middle of the road in order to block any oncoming traffic that would impede the safe crossing of his big family. The silverback didn’t move until every last family member was on the other side.
