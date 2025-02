A Haunting Tour of the Empty Sets Used on ‘Silo’

Apple TV+ shared a silent yet haunting tour of the sets used on the first and second seasons of the series Silo. Viewers of the show will recognize specific sites and locations that now sit empty, which adds to the eeriness of the tour.

Experience an unprecedented look at the sets of Silo with this meditative tour of silos 17 and 18.

Actor Steve Zahn gave a much more cheery tour of the vault where his character Solo lived.