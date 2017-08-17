Laughing Squid

A Cute Animation About ‘Silly Robots’ Made Using 50 Different Animated GIF Images

YLLW, director Chris Lloyd‘s animation and illustration studio based out of London, created a cute animation about “Silly Robots” consisting of approximately 50 different looping animated GIF images. The entire collection of robot GIFs are available to view on Instagram, Twitter, and the YLLW website.

We wanted each ‘Silly Robot’ to be different from one another, either in movement or conceptually so we created a set or rules; a strict colour palette, one texture and no more than 4 hours to create each one from start to finish (which we broke only a few times).

Each robot started as a sketch, we then worked directly wthin After Effects where we used shape layers and a few plugins to help speed up the design and animation process. (read more)

image via YLLW

