Richard Hendricks Desperately Tries to Be a Leader to His Staff in a Season Five Trailer for Silicon Valley

In a season five trailer for Silicon Valley, an under-confident Richard (Thomas Middleditch) wakes up from a six hour coma and attempts to take the reins of the newly pivoted Pied Piper, hoping to become an effective leader to a staff of over 50 engineers. Unfortunately, neither leadership nor conversation comes easily to Richard, a trait that is repeatedly exploited by both Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr).

