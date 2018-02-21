Richard Hendricks Desperately Tries to Be a Leader to His Staff in a Season Five Trailer for Silicon Valley

In a season five trailer for Silicon Valley, an under-confident Richard (Thomas Middleditch) wakes up from a six hour coma and attempts to take the reins of the newly pivoted Pied Piper, hoping to become an effective leader to a staff of over 50 engineers. Unfortunately, neither leadership nor conversation comes easily to Richard, a trait that is repeatedly exploited by both Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr).
Day one. pic.twitter.com/8ddfvA9f3v
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 25, 2017