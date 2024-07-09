Epic Spaceman Incrementally Shrinks Himself to the Size of an Atom to Explore the Microscopic World

Epic Spaceman, who previously explained the scale of the Milky Way, created a fascinating video showing him shrinking down 10x from human size every 21 seconds until he reached the size of an atom. As he grew smaller and everything around him grew bigger, he explained what was going on around him in the microscopic universe.

This is a journey into the microscopic world, we usually think about the Universe as planets, space and galaxies but so much of the scale of the Universe is in the world of the small.

He shrunk to the height of a banana (10x magnification), a coin (100x), the side of the same coin (1,000x), a tardigrade (10,000x), a red blood cell (100,000x), a virus (1,000,000x), a bacteriophage, and finally a hydrogen atom.

So how does this map of the microscopic universe work? Well, you just have to remember the order… banana, coin, edge of coin, water bear, red blood cell, bacteria, good virus, bad virus, DNA atom.

via 1440