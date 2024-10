Devoted Human Shows Beloved Dog All the Places in the House He’s Never Seen

The loving human belonging to Rio The Blue Staffie picked him up and showed him all the places within the house that he’d never seen due to his petite height. This included the inside of the microwave, the refrigerator, the washing machine, the inside of packages, under the car and more.

