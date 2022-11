Showing a Cat Random Things He Hasn’t Seen Before

Amaris, Queen of Ontario has an amusing series of videos where she shows her feisty orange feline P random items that he probably hasn’t seen before, mostly because he is a cat. The first video, which was posted in May 2022, started with a diary from 2009 and a bottle of hair conditioner. 24 episodes later, P is discovering the joys of Jerry Springer and an eye exam chart.

