Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale From ‘Severance’ Reads From His Downloadable Self-Help Book ‘The You You Are’

Apple TV+ released a video in which Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale, PhD (Michael Chernus) calmly reads from his insightful self-help book The You You Are, which plays a big part in the sublime series Severance.

In his quinquennial tome, Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale, PhD guides You on a brave journey of self-learnedness. Fertile with mind-engorging insights, The You You Are is an invitation to merge with your true “You,” and expel from your essence the dead-eyed conventionalism that has defined your life since infancy.



This book, which previously existed in a fictional world, has now been made real and is available to download through the Apple Books. There is also an audio version of the tome.

Behold “The You You Are”—your path to self-discovery awaits. Unearth the first eight chapters of its wisdom via Apple Books and immerse yourself in the ebook or audio experience narrated by none other than Dr. Ricken Hale.