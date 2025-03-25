‘Severance For Introverts’ – For Those Who Prefer to Let Their Outie Do All the Socializing

Talented animator Leigh Lahav and writer Oren Mendez created “Severance for Introverts” a special procedure that caters to those who prefer to spend time inside, alone or in small groups, during the day. This way their outies do all the socializing and face the trials and travails of the real world instead of them (the innies).

Lumon presents: Severance for introverts! A special procedure for anyone who yearns to stay indoors.