Sengi (Elephant Shrew), A Tiny Big Nosed Mammal That’s Related to the Elephant

Paleontologist Danielle Dufault of Animalogic took a look at the sengi, a tiny animal that lives in Africa and is a long-lost relative of the elephant. The sengi is also known as an “elephant shrew” but is not a shrew at all. These little creatures are insectivorous mammals and are also related to the anteater, as they use similar tactics to dig insects out of the ground. They are also very quick on their little feet to avoid becoming prey.

More closely related to an elephant than to a shrew, sengis are some of Africa’s most amazing survivors.

More Information About the Sengi (Elephant Shrew)