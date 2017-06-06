What a Seinfeld Reboot Would Look Like on Showtime

after watching the new Twin Peaks i have been fantasizing about what a Seinfeld return would look like on Showtime, so i made this pic.twitter.com/Wyofeyp2ZQ — Dominick Nero (@dominicknero) May 29, 2017

New York City video editor Dominick Nero of Above Average, who watched the Twin Peaks reboot on Showtime, was inspired to create a video that imagines what Seinfeld reboot would look like if it aired on the same cable network.

.@showtime @jerryseinfeld please find the first page of my Seinfeld: The Return script here. let me know if you'd like to read a full draft! pic.twitter.com/JnuHpDaCH5 — Dominick Nero (@dominicknero) May 30, 2017

