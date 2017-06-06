Laughing Squid

What a Seinfeld Reboot Would Look Like on Showtime

New York City video editor Dominick Nero of Above Average, who watched the Twin Peaks reboot on Showtime, was inspired to create a video that imagines what Seinfeld reboot would look like if it aired on the same cable network.

via Digg

