Why Some People Struggle With Depression in Winter

In an incredibly enlightening TED-Ed lesson that was written by Dr. Kelly Rohan of the University of Vermont and animated by Avi Ofer, narrator Bethany Cutmore Scott explains Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), why some people struggle with depression in winter due to shortened Circadian rhythms, how nature helps to explain why this happens, and how it can be treated.

As winter approaches, shorter days spark a cascade of changes within the brains of animals. As a result, groundhogs retreat to their burrows for hibernation, weasels’ coats turn from brown to white, and birds cease their singing. And scientists are finding that seasonal behavioral changes similarly happen for some humans.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade.



