How the Sears Pre-Fab Mail Order Home Kits of the 1900s Led to the Modern Tiny House Movement

Architectural channel This House explained how the Sears mail-order home kits of the early 1900s created a simple way to purchase a nice home for a fraction of the cost. As demand for these home kits petered out, the idea evolved over the years, becoming pre-fab designer homes of the mid-century, trailer homes and eventually influencing the tiny house movement.

