Sculpting Realistic 3D Flowers With Paint

Indian artist and teacher Bala Nivetha creates wonderfully realistic flowers in the art style known as Russian Sculpture Painting, which uses paint and colored sculpture paste to create 3D images on flat surfaces.

Bala Nivetha is an artist and art teacher who specializes in Russian sculpture painting. To create her flowers, she smears and layers thick sculpture plaster into the shapes of stems and petals.