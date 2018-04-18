Laughing Squid

A Special Effects Box That Features a Terrifying Screaming Ghost Head That Lunges Out at Victims

The Banshee Box is a terrifyingly awesome special effects box, built by VFX production manager and artist Doug Schaefer, featuring a hidden ghost head that lunges out at victims while letting out a bloodcurdling scream. In a video from March 2018, Brian Foreman of HaunTopic Radio showcased the illusion box while at the TransWorld’s Halloween & Attractions Show. The box is available to purchase from the VFX store.

From this rustic wood box that looks empty, you can hear a music box playing along with whispers of a little girl that seems to ask “Why won’t you come and play with me?”. Once your audience is drawn closer to inspect – BOOM – you can Launch out the Screaming Light-up Banshee Face! (read more)

VFX also created a Ghost Containment Unit version of the special effects box.

