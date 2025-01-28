Artist Builds a Realistic Dragonfly and Firefly With a Working Light Out of Scrap Metal and Electronics

Artist Zak Miskry built two incredible kinetic sculptures out of scrap metal and recycled electronics. The first was a dragonfly that took a bit of time but was well worth the effort. The motherboard wings are simply on point and look amazing.

I built a dragonfly out of scrap metal, recycled electronics, and other E-waste! This was inexplicably one of my longest ever builds, taking over a year to finish.

The other build was a firefly that used a working light to make the bottom glow. Miskry said that this is amongst his favorite builds and he’d been wanting to do it for some time.

This has been a sculpture I’ve wanted to make for years, and I’m so happy with how it turned out. As usual a ton of things went wrong, but that means I learnt a ton of stuff too.

