A Home Dental Scanning Device That Sends Images of Your Teeth Directly to a Dentist For Virtual Checkups

Dental Monitoring, a worldwide collaborative practice that focuses on modern patient solutions, has created the ScanBox, an incredibly convenient and comprehensive portable home dental scanning device that attaches directly to a smartphone via a cheek retractor. The phone’s camera then interacts with an app that shares the scans with the dentist’s office for a complete virtual checkup.

Intraoral pictures, easily taken from a smartphone Monitored patients take scans faster than ever, still ensuring the best quality pictures for optimum results.

via Mike Shouts