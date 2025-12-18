The Saxo-Dige – A Unique Instrument That Combines the Saxophone With the Didgeridoo

Eldar Blau, the Legendary Strawberry Man, impressively performed his original song “Didgeridoo Moritzplatz” on a brightly colored Saxo-Didge, a unique instrument he designed that combines the shape of a saxophone with the reverberating sound of a didgeridoo. Blau created the instrument after visiting Australian Aboriginal tribes that created the didgeridoo.

I traveled to the Northern Territory, to Arnhem Land, and met Djalu and Larry Gurruwiwi of the Yolngu tribe. I was nervous. Some people had warned me—said the Saxodidge might be seen as disrespectful. But the moment Larry saw it, he picked it up and played.

This particular performance took place in the middle of the Portuguese woods.

This new performance, filmed in the forest of Mata dos Medos, Portugal, brings that underground spirit back into nature. I’m playing the Anyuta C Saxo-Didge (Ayahuasca paint job), vibrating at ~65 Hz, with the signature long trumpet intro, beatboxing bursts, fast wobbling passages, and echo-inspired phrasing that shaped the original song.

The Saxo-Didge

