Determined Bird Rescuer Saves Rare Trumpeter Swan Who Was Accidentally Shot by a Hunter

Determined bird rescuer Dany of Jupiter.and.frens shared the heartwarming story of a very rare but very stubborn trumpeter swan who had been accidentally shot by a hunter. Dany went to great lengths to reach the injured swan, whom she named BAF. Fortunately BAF’s injuries didn’t cause great harm, however, Dany was presented with the issue of finding a flock for BAF.

There was no pellets anywhere near any internal organs or anything like that. So, it just had to be on antibiotics fora little while. Because he’s a swan, you can’t really release him unless you find a flock. Because they were migrating, that meant he needed somewhere to go.

BAF stayed with Dany for 23 days and then was ready to be released back into the wild. Luckily, Dany found a flock for him.

I was worried that I wasn’t going to find a flock to release him to. And I just spotted this huge flock of white birds. I was screaming in the car. I’m like, “Those are trumpeter swans.”

While Dany was sad to see him go, she knew that BAF would have a good life wherever he wound up.

BAF may have scars but now he has a chance to live his life where he belongs! This was likely a once in a lifetime opportunity for me! What an honour it has been to care for him, to be beat up by him, and to return him to the wild!