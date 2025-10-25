The Important Role That Sauerkraut Played in German History

DW Food explains how the simple fermented dish of sauerkraut played a crucial role in German history, particularly in the military. The nutrients in sauerkraut helped prevent scurvy among sailors and soldiers, and it was very inexpensive to make. Sadly, the ubiquitous use of sauerkraut by Germans during World War I led to a nickname by the Americans.

