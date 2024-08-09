‘Saturday Night’, A Movie About the Chaos of Getting the First Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ on the Air in 1975

Saturday Night is an upcoming movie that tells the story of the behind the scenes chaos and the daunting challenges that Lorne Michaels faced while trying to get the very first episode of Saturday Night Live on the air on October 11, 1975.

Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live.

The movie was directed by Jason Reitman, who co-wrote the script with Gil Keenan, and features a full ensemble of actors who very much resemble the original cast.

Cast (in order of appearance):? Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Hoffman. Andrew Barth Feldman. Kaia Gerber, Tommy Dewey, Willem Dafoe, Matthew Rhys, J.K. Simmons, Also rounding out the ensemble cast are Jon Batiste and Naomi McPherson.

The movie opens in theaters on October 11, 2024.