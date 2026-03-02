A Surreal Song About Taking an Uber After a Night Out in a Humorous SNL ‘Cut for Time’ Sketch

In an amusing “Cut for Time” sketch for Saturday Night Live, performers Jane Wickline and Veronika Slowikowska sang about the wonders of taking an Uber after a night out in New York City. When the ride was over, however, neither could figure out how to open the car door despite the driver’s gruff instructions. It was only after the women were finally able to exit the car that things took a rather surreal turn.

