A Jolly Jazz Cover of ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’

Scott Bradlee of Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with talented American Idol musician Casey Abrams to perform a very jolly jazz cover of the classic Christmas song “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”. Abrams punctuated this lively cover with his powerful voice and quick fingers on the bass.

My good buddy Casey Abrams (from ‘American Idol’ and numerous Postmodern Jukebox videos) stopped by to bring some spontaneous jazzy vibes to a Christmas favorite – here’s our take on “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” Enjoy and Merry Christmas!

Lori Dorn
