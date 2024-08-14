Iconic Pot Smoking Duo Cheech and Chong Joke About Comedy and Music With Sammy Hagar

After a crazy car ride, musician Sammy Hagar, who is also a correspondent for AXS-TV, sat down with the hilarious pot-smoking duo of Cheech and Chong to find out what they’re up to lately. They talked about crowd size, the secret of good comedy, how music accentuated their and their collective disbelief over the legality of marijuana as of late. They also performed a little bit for Sammy

Cheech and Chong hit the road with Sammy Hagar and talk to him about comedy, music, and their all time favorite thing… weed! After that, the comedians perform a song for Sammy about saving the whales.

The Full Interview