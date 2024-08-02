Filmmaker Captures the Same Movie Scene in the Style of Ten Distinctive Directors

Filmmaker Éowyn Aldridge quite amusingly filmed herself drinking a glass of water in the style of ten different directors who each have a distinctive style of their own.

Christopher Nolan, Stanley Kubrick, Edgar Wright, Quentin Tarantino, Denis Villeneuve, Wes Anderson, Terrence Malick, David Lynch, Taika Waititi…

Aldridge followed up with a second part to this series that features ten more distinctive directors.

Ari Aster, Alfred Hitchcock, Tim Burton, Paul Thomas Anderson, Greta Gerwig Alejandro González Iñárritu, Jane Campion, Gullimero del Toro, Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese