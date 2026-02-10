A Sultry Mashup That Combines the Sade Song ‘Smooth Operator’ With Ratt’s ‘Round and Round’
Video editor Bill McClintock created a super sultry mashup that combines the music from the classic Sade song “Smooth Operator” with the lyrics from the heavy metal song “Round and Round” by Ratt. This surprising combination of different music genres seems like it should have been there all along. As with his previous mashups, McClintock incorporated another artist, specifically the Santana song “Black Magic Woman”, into the mix.
Music featured in this mashup:
Sade – Smooth Operator
Ratt – Round and Round
Santana – Black Magic Woman