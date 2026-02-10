A Sultry Mashup That Combines the Sade Song ‘Smooth Operator’ With Ratt’s ‘Round and Round’

Video editor Bill McClintock created a super sultry mashup that combines the music from the classic Sade song “Smooth Operator” with the lyrics from the heavy metal song “Round and Round” by Ratt. This surprising combination of different music genres seems like it should have been there all along. As with his previous mashups, McClintock incorporated another artist, specifically the Santana song “Black Magic Woman”, into the mix.

Music featured in this mashup:

Sade – Smooth Operator

Ratt – Round and Round

Santana – Black Magic Woman

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts