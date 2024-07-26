Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Share Movie Secrets While Eating Progressively Spicier Wings

Just ahead of their highly anticipated new movie Deadpool and Wolverine, longtime frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sat down with Sean Evans of Hot Ones to crack jokes, share movie secrets, and explain life philosophies while eating progressively spicier wings. Surprisingly, Jackman was a bit less tolerant of spice than his partner, although the normally vociferous Reynolds had a bit of trouble getting words out as the Scoville Units increased.

