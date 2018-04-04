Ryan Reynolds Auctioning Off a Unique Pink Deadpool Suit to Benefit a Breast Cancer Charity

Ryan Reynolds has partnered with Omaze to auction off the opportunity for a lucky winner to acquire a “custom-made, pretty ‘n’ pink Deadpool suit” and “send a big F-you to cancer.” Proceeds from the auction will go to LetsFCancer, a non-profit charity that provides prevention, early detection, and support to those affected by cancer.
GET YOUR ? ON. Donate to @letsfcancer and #Deadpool’s pink suit could be YOURS. Find out more: https://t.co/acNIr5ZJFp pic.twitter.com/OAFZzW7AjS
— Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) April 4, 2018