The Members of Rush Sign Steven Colbert’s Hand During Their First Television Appearance in 30 Years

After attempting to play “Tom Sawyer” on Rock Band backstage in July 2008, the members of Rush sat down with host Stephen Colbert, then of The Colbert Report, for their very first television appearance in 30 years. Colbert poked gentle fun at the band and they laughed along.

You’re known for some long songs. Have you ever written a song so epic that, by the end of the song, you were actually being influenced by yourself at the beginning of the song?

While Colbert really admired the band, the show director Jim Hoskinson was absolutely obsessed. He was so excited for Rush’s appearance, he replaced Colbert’s theme song with the Rush songs “Limelight” and “Anthem” instead.

The Canadian trio genially answered Colbert’s (and Hoskinson’s) questions and even signed Colbert’s hand “for Jimmy”, before delivering a real and truly badass performance of the song “Tom Sawyer”.

