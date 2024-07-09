A Fascinating Optical Illusion Using Rotating Colors to Show People Climbing and Jumping Off a Staircase

These guys are not moving at all, and I can’t stop watching.
byu/rockhavenrick inoddlysatisfying

redditor rockhavenrick shared a fascinating optical illusion that uses changing colors to make figures on a staircase look like they’re moving. The rotating colors trick the human eye and brain into seeing something else.

Entrepreneur Greg Raiz Explained How This Works

This is done using an edge pixel that’s leading the primary color and tricking our brain into seeing motion. The edge pixel is one color ahead of the main motion and because the edge is rather small we don’t even notice it.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

