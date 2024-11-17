Musician Cleverly Integrates a Rotary Phone Into a Guitar Pedal for a Cool Stuttering Effect

Danny from Weird & Wired Creations very cleverly integrated a rotary phone into the wiring of guitar pedal. This unique combination provides a cool stuttering effect when the phone is dialed.

I’m on a mission to have a rotary phone on everyone’s pedal board, who’s with me?

Danny explains how he did this.

I had already used the handset of this rotary phone for a telephone microphone so I decided to use what was left to make a dual stutter and momentary kill switch. Of course the most suitable guitar to demonstrate this was the K’nex Sliding Pickup Guitar

The Rotary Microphone Experiment