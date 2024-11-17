Musician Cleverly Integrates a Rotary Phone Into a Guitar Pedal for a Cool Stuttering Effect

Danny from Weird & Wired Creations very cleverly integrated a rotary phone into the wiring of guitar pedal. This unique combination provides a cool stuttering effect when the phone is dialed.

I’m on a mission to have a rotary phone on everyone’s pedal board, who’s with me? 

Danny explains how he did this.

I had already used the handset of this rotary phone for a telephone microphone  so I decided to use what was left to make a dual stutter and momentary kill switch. Of course the most suitable guitar to demonstrate this was the K’nex Sliding Pickup Guitar

The Rotary Microphone Experiment

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

