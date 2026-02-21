How the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire Stunted the Size of Domestic and Wild Animals
Jaida Elcock of SciShow explained how the decline and fall of the Roman Empire essentially stunted the growth of wild animals.
Where there had previously been large farms supplying crops and animals to the vast Roman cities, there were now smaller farms and villages focused on seeing to their own needs. This created less of a surplus available for domestic and wild animals, ultimately stalling their growth.