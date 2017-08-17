Laughing Squid

The Roller Coaster Zipline Propels Riders Through the Air Dipping and Twisting at High Speeds

The folks at Skywalker Adventure Builders have created new way for people to experience an intense adrenaline rush with their high-speed roller coaster ziplines. The “technically advanced yet eco-conscious” ziplines give riders the “ability to wind through the air, dipping and twisting at an amazing speed.”

More than a wild adrenaline rush, the Roller Coaster Ziplineis a new breed of ride.

Technically advanced yet eco-conscious, it’s engineered to thrill both adventure seekers and adventure park owners alike. Give your riders something they have only dreamed about the ability to wind through the air, dipping and twisting at an amazing speed, filling them with exhilaration never before experienced!

via Business Insider

