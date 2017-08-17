The Roller Coaster Zipline Propels Riders Through the Air Dipping and Twisting at High Speeds

The folks at Skywalker Adventure Builders have created new way for people to experience an intense adrenaline rush with their high-speed roller coaster ziplines. The “technically advanced yet eco-conscious” ziplines give riders the “ability to wind through the air, dipping and twisting at an amazing speed.”

via Business Insider