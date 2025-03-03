The Slow Mo Guys Create a Watermelon Rocket on a Skateboard Propelled by Sparklers

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys created a watermelon rocket by placing it on a skateboard and then propelling forward it with lit sparklers. Gruchy even rode the skateboard with the melon rocket, but much to his disappointment, didn’t get very far. Of course, they played it all back in super slow motion.

Gav and Dan, frustrated with regular modes of transport, attempt to spice up the daily commute using a melon and a “don’t try this at home” amount of sparklers.