The Slow Mo Guys Create a Watermelon Rocket on a Skateboard Propelled by Sparklers

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys created a watermelon rocket by placing it on a skateboard and then propelling forward it with lit sparklers. Gruchy even rode the skateboard with the melon rocket, but much to his disappointment, didn’t get very far. Of course, they played it all back in super slow motion.

Gav and Dan, frustrated with regular modes of transport, attempt to spice up the daily commute using a melon and a “don’t try this at home” amount of sparklers.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts