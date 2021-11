A Wonderfully Calming Rock Stacking Simulator

Computer scientist Neal Argarwal, who previously created interactive visualizations of the scale of objects in space and in the deep sea, released a rock stacking simulator simply entitled “Rocks”. The simulator features four rocks in various shades of copper that can be moved and stacked in any order against a setting (or rising) sun. There is also a calming beach wave soundtrack that can be turned on for relaxation or turned off for concentration.

via Andy Baio