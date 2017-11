HD1080ide posted a video featuring 10 minutes of highlights from the Hannover Messe 2017 technology exhibition in Hannover, Germany. The robots are shown engaging in lightsaber duels, lifting vehicles, organizing groceries on a shelf, and serving beverages at a bar.

