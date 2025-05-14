Robotic Spy Bowerbird Observes Sneaky Juveniles Pretending They’re Female to Steal Offered Trinkets

In an amusing clip from the David Tennant-narrated BBC/PBS series Spy in the Wild, a robotic male satin bowerbird built by John Downer Productions kept a sharp eye on the juveniles of the species who pretend to be female to steal gathered trinkets from the older males who offer them. Unfortunately, the robotic bird couldn’t intervene, but it did help one of the older birds replenish their stash.

Life in the rainforest of eastern Australia is full of deception. Male Satin Bowerbirds decorate their bowers with stolen blue treasures to attract mates. But some young tricksters have their own sneaky plans…