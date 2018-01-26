Laughing Squid

Little Robots Battle for Mechanical Supremacy in the Lightning Fast World of Robot Sumo

Robot Sumo

On a speedy episode of their Frontiers series, Great Big Story travels to Japan to chat with robot designer and builder Takahiro Ito about Robot Sumo. The lightning fast sport features two competitors who place their little custom built robots in a circular ring to battle for mechanical supremacy. The robots quickly smash and ram each other, until one of the little bots goes out of bounds for a loss.

