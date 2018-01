Little Robots Battle for Mechanical Supremacy in the Lightning Fast World of Robot Sumo

On a speedy episode of their Frontiers series, Great Big Story travels to Japan to chat with robot designer and builder Takahiro Ito about Robot Sumo . The lightning fast sport features two competitors who place their little custom built robots in a circular ring to battle for mechanical supremacy. The robots quickly smash and ram each other, until one of the little bots goes out of bounds for a loss.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!