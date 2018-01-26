Little Robots Battle for Mechanical Supremacy in the Lightning Fast World of Robot Sumo

On a speedy episode of their Frontiers series, Great Big Story travels to Japan to chat with robot designer and builder Takahiro Ito about Robot Sumo. The lightning fast sport features two competitors who place their little custom built robots in a circular ring to battle for mechanical supremacy. The robots quickly smash and ram each other, until one of the little bots goes out of bounds for a loss.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Loading...
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.