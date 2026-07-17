Musician Builds a Robot to Sing While He Plays Guitar

Engineering musician Dylan Delirium built a very cute, big-eyed robot that sings along with him while he plays guitar. Their repertoire is quite varied, and the layered mechanical sound of the robot’s multi-octave voice does justice to each song.

I like music and robots


Delirium said that he’d been thinking about building this robot for quite a while

This is your sign to start working on that one weird project that has been in the back of your head forever.

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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