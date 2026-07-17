Musician Builds a Robot to Sing While He Plays Guitar

Engineering musician Dylan Delirium built a very cute, big-eyed robot that sings along with him while he plays guitar. Their repertoire is quite varied, and the layered mechanical sound of the robot’s multi-octave voice does justice to each song.

I like music and robots



Delirium said that he’d been thinking about building this robot for quite a while

This is your sign to start working on that one weird project that has been in the back of your head forever.

via The Awesomer