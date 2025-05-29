‘Red Dead Redemption’ Actor Rob Wiethoff (John Marston) Plays the Game 15 Years After Its Release

Actor Rob Wiethoff, who has voiced the recurring role of John Marston in various iterations of Red Dead Redemption, livestreamed playing the original video game for the first time since its release 15 years ago in 2010. This very meta event took place on May 18, 2025, and, despite a few hiccups, went rather smoothly.

It’s been 15 years since Red Dead Redemption first hit the world—and now, for the first time ever, Rob Wiethoff (the voice of John Marston himself) is playing the game live with all of you. …This is more than just a gameplay session—it’s a full-circle moment, filled with memories, laughter, and some major technical chaos (of course)

via Boing Boing