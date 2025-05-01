Hollywood Tour Bus Guide Hilariously ‘Mistakes’ Rob Lowe for John Stamos

A tour bus guide in Hollywood, California quite hilariously “mistook” actor Rob Lowe for John Stamos while Lowe was in earshot. After a brief WTF moment, Lowe approached the bus and asked the riders if they knew who he really was. Evidently they did and loved him for getting involved. It was so perfect that Lowe though his son Johnny was behind it.

Johnny Lowe am I being Punk’d?

Johnny took the joke even further wishing his father a happy birthday with a photo of Stamos.

Happy birthday, Dad. You’re my role model, first teacher, and best friend all in one. Here’s to many more.

The Duo Talked About Their Shared Humor on ‘The View’