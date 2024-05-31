A Beautiful Tribute to Cala, The ‘I Go Meow’ Cat

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness, who “collaborated” with a vocal rescue cat named Cala with the aptly titled ditty “I Go Meow”, created a beautiful musical tribute to the little orange tabby after learning that she had passed away.

A bright light has gone out, but Cala’s sweet little voice will go meow for eternity

Scott also acknowledged Cala’s human Elizabeth, who adopted Cala thinking she was a kitten. It turned out that she was a lot older than anyone thought.

Cala’s human, Elizabeth, adopted Cala thinking she was very young. I too believed she was just a kitten. But after Cala became sick, her age became apparent with the problems the vets discovered, and after doing some tests they suspected she was around 12. Although they were optimistic & Cala fought hard her condition was not improving & she ultimately passed away in Elizabeth’s arms due to old age.

Elizabeth is continuing to post videos of Cala in order to keep her memory alive.

You all have allowed Cala to live on forever. To never be forgotten for how special she is. Thank you for loving Cala as much as I have!