Riding a Penny Farthing Down a Mountain Bike Track

Sam Pilgrim, the professional freeride mountain biker who previously put wooden wheels on his bike, took his newly purchased Penny Farthing to a rolling pump track to test it out. This was challenging because the old-school bicycle has fixed gears. Additionally, the oversized front wheel made it difficult to traverse the mountainous track and steep hills.

I finally found a Penny Farthing for sale and not an ancient bit of history but a new beefed up version of this classic old skool bike that once roamed our streets. So the first thing I decided to do was climb up the biggest little mountain I could find and send it down these MTB style trails on this fixed gear beauty.