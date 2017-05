A post shared by RICKMOBILE (@rickmobile) on May 5, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Adult Swim is taking the Rick and Morty television series on the road and traveling across America in an awesome “Rickmobile” merch truck shaped like everyone’s favorite alcoholic mad scientist, Rick Sanchez. They are literally “bringing the store to your door.” The Rickmobile‘s next stop will be in Atlanta, Georgia on May 11th, 2017.

A post shared by RICKMOBILE (@rickmobile) on May 5, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

A post shared by RICKMOBILE (@rickmobile) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

A post shared by RICKMOBILE (@rickmobile) on May 8, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

A post shared by Christi (@nonchalantnoise) on May 6, 2017 at 10:02am PDT