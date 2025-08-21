A Funky Mashup That Combines Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne With the Danceable Beat of Rick James
Video editor Bill McClintock compiled a super funky mashup that features live performances of Metallica‘s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Crazy Babies”, combined with the music and the danceable beat of a Rick James live performance of “You and I”. As with his previous mashups, McClintock also sprinkled in several other songs that fit perfectly in the mix.
Music used in this mashup:
Rick James – You and I
Metallica – For Whom the Bell Tolls
Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Babies
KISS – I Was Made for Lovin’ You
Thin Lizzy – Bad Reputation