A Funky Mashup That Combines Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne With the Danceable Beat of Rick James

Video editor Bill McClintock compiled a super funky mashup that features live performances of Metallica‘s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Crazy Babies”, combined with the music and the danceable beat of a Rick James live performance of “You and I”. As with his previous mashups, McClintock also sprinkled in several other songs that fit perfectly in the mix.

Music used in this mashup:

Rick James – You and I

Metallica – For Whom the Bell Tolls

Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Babies

KISS – I Was Made for Lovin’ You

Thin Lizzy – Bad Reputation

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

