Iconic Movie Scenes Recreated in Claymation That Take Place Within the Twisted World of ‘Rick and Morty’

In 2016 animator Lee Hardcastle created Rick and Morty: The Non-Canonical Adventures for Adult Swim, featuring claymation recreations of classic movie scenes set in the world of Rick and Morty.

Hardcastle is back with an all-new Rick and Morty: The Non-Canonical Halloween Adventures, which recreates even more iconic film scenes in claymation, all within the twisted world of Rick and Morty.

Season 4 of Rick and Morty premiers on November 10th, 2019.