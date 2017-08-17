The Cast of ‘Rick And Morty’ Hilariously Improvise a SpongeBob SquarePants Crossover Episode

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vulture asked the creators and cast of Rick And Morty to improvise a crossover into the SpongeBob SquarePants universe, which they then animated. The resulting mini-episode is pretty hilarious.

Vulture sat down with the co-creators of Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, along with producer Ryan Ridley, and voice actors Spencer Grammer (Summer), and Sarah Chalke (Beth), and asked them to improvise an episode in a Spongebob-like world.

In this Vulture-animated short, Rick and Morty overlook a domestic dispute between Sponge-eons, and are interrupted by guest appearances from underwater heroes from both the DC and Marvel universe.